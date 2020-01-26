Latest Politics

NIGER ATTACKS: Buhari orders NAF to deploy fighter aircraft against bandits

January 26, 2020
NAF refutes Amnesty Int’l claims that pilot bombed killed innocent Nigerians
By Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the repeated attacks by bandits on communities in Niger State and directed the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) to deploy its fighter aircraft to check the menace.

The President gave the directive in a statement issued by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in Abuja.

He described the repeated attacks which led to loss of lives in the affected communities “as a disaster for the nation.”

Read also: SERAP drags Buhari, Osinbajo, 36 governors to court over failure to publish assets

He, therefore, authorized the deployment of air power to support troops and policemen deployed to the “difficult terrain,” to counter the menace of the attackers operating in the forest area bordering Kaduna, Niger and Zamfara States.

“In line with this directive, the Nigerian Air Force is setting up refueling facilities at Minna, Niger state, to support the air operations,” Garba said.

The presidential aide said relevant military authorities had assured the President that given the improved weather conditions, a major exercise to “visually acquire targets” and launch attacks would soon follow.

He added: “President Buhari has received assurances that with the harmattan dust gradually easing its hold on the skies, fighter aircraft would this week join the efforts to provide effective air attacks against bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers attacking remote communities around Dogon Gona forest in Niger State.”

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!