Niger declares two work-free days for voter’s registration

The Niger State Government has declared Thursday and Friday as work-free days to enable the state’s civil servants to take part in the ongoing Continuous Voter Registration (CVR).

In a circular to all government ministries, parastatals and local government councils in the state, the Commissioner for Information, Dr. Emmanuel Musa, said the measure was to give public servants the opportunity to obtain their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Musa, who addressed journalists at the end of the weekly State Executive Council meeting at the Government House in Minna, said the government would continue to sensitize the residents on the need to get their PVCs.

He said: “The Government of Niger State acknowledges the importance of workers in the democratic process and is aware that the only way workers can give life to their aspiration for a worker-friendly government is through their votes.

“Consequently, Thursday and Friday have been declared work-free days in all government offices across the state, to enable all public and civil servants to pick their PVCs so they can perform their civic duty.”

