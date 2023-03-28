Niger Delta group tasks govt to act over renewed herdsmen attacks in Bayelsa

The Niger Delta Congress (NDC) on Tuesday condemned resurgent attacks by suspected herdsmen in the Niger Delta region, especially in Bayelsa State lately.

Cases of dastardly attacks had been reported in the state in the past few days.

On Monday last week particularly, suspected herdsmen had attacked Okordia Akumoni community in the Yenagoa Local Government Area of the state, killing one of the leaders, Chief Bob Wilson, and injuring a few others.

The police Command had in the previous weeks also confirmed recovery of the corpse of a farmer who was allegedly hacked to death at the neigbouring Zarama community in the state.

Mudiaga Ogboru, NDC National Spokesperson, who decried the attacks in a statement, slammed the government for being unresponsive.

Ogboru, thus, charged the state government on proactive measures, adding that the Congress would be monitoring the situation.

The statement reads, “Our attention has been drawn to what seems to be the resumption of herdsmen attacks in the Niger Delta, specifically in Bayelsa State. In the last one week alone there have been reports of no less than three different herdsmen attack in Yenagoa and Zarama axis of Bayelsa State which has led to injuries, destruction of property and loss of lives, while bringing about panic amongst community dwellers.

“It is on record that the Niger Delta Congress has repeatedly called for a regional security force to contend with the growing existential threats facing our people and posed by armed non state actors, who use the rich Niger Delta forest as hideouts. These calls have fallen on deaf ears whilst our people continue to serve as cannon fodder.

“We’ll like to reiterate that these attacks cannot continue without any real plan by the political leadership of the region, and in this case, Bayelsa State, to effectively check them. We call on the Bayelsa State government led by Douye Diri to as a matter of urgency be alive to its primary responsibility of protecting the people of Bayelsa State; a duty which although billions are budgeted yearly for as “Security vote” for, nothing meaningful has been achieved in this regard to reassure Bayelsa State indigenes and residents that their representatives take their safety seriously.

“On behalf of the people of Bayelsa State and all Niger Deltans, the NDC will continue to monitor the situation in real time and continue to draw the attention of all stakeholders to these existential threats facing our people.”

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

