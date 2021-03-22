Niger Delta militants order oil firms to quit Akwa Ibom | Ripples Nigeria

Niger Delta militants under the auspices of Unyekisong Akwa Ibom on Monday ordered all multinational oil companies operating in the state to leave with immediate effect over unwholesome practices and atrocities in the oil-producing communities.

In a statement signed by its Leader and Assistant Leader, Gen. Dede Udofia, and Major Ibanga Ekang, and made available to Ripples Nigeria, the group expressed disappointment over the state government’s response to the cries of residents of the host communities whose sources of livelihood, property, and lives had been completely destroyed by the activities of the oil firms.

The group, however, left out ExxonMobil and Savannah Petroleum from the quit notice but asked other oil firms that have refused to relocate their operational base from the state, implement the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and the Nigerian Local Content Law in their employment and contract policies to vacate the state.

Read also: Ex-Niger Delta militants petition Buhari over unpaid allowances

The statement read: “It is sad to note that since Addax, Moni Pulo, Chevron, Century, Oriental Energy, Savannah Petroleum, Total E & P, SEEPCO, AFREN and AMNI, among others, commenced operations in Akwa Ibom territorial waters, they have enjoyed relative peace without any hostilities compared to other oil communities in the Niger Delta region.

“But our people have not derived any substantial benefits from these oil companies, their subsidiaries, and partners. Rather, we have been subjected to unwholesome deprivations and marginalisation.

“The suffering, hopelessness, degradation, and poverty that the oil-producing communities in Akwa Ibom State have been subjected to as a result of their industrial activities since they commenced operations are indeed painful and regrettable.”

Join the conversation

Opinions