Niger Delta states unhappy with 3% for oil communities in PIB —Gov Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesome Wike has stated that the three percent equity allocated to host communities in the Petroleum Industry Bill (POB) Act is not enough.

According to him, the Bill which was signed into law on Monday by President Muhammadu Buhari does not go down well with people of the Niger Delta area.

He spoke on Tuesday during an interview on Channels Television, adding, that there is a lot of work to do in the oil-bearing states which have been greatly devastated by years of oil exploitation.

