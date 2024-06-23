Niger gov, Bago calls for probe into N90bn Hajj subsidy, Dldecries NAHCON’s “failure”

Niger State Governor, Mohammed Bago, has called on the National Assembly to investigate the N90 billion released for the 2024 Hajj subsidy operation, citing the National Hajj Commission’s (NAHCON) “failure” in managing the funds.

In a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, on Sunday, Governor Bago expressed disappointment with NAHCON’s performance, stating that the N90 billion subsidy would have been better utilized if shared with states.

He noted that the funds could have covered the Universal Basic Education budget for four years.

The governor, who recently returned from Saudi Arabia where he celebrated Sallah with a large entourage, including female Permanent Secretaries in the state, disclosed that Niger State lost six pilgrims, two due to medical challenges and four due to the heatwave that claimed over 1000 lives.

Governor Bago called for a review of the NAHCON law, criticizing the commission’s direct involvement in Hajj operations instead of focusing on regulation. He advocated for the private sector to take the lead in Hajj operations, with NAHCON serving as a regulatory body.

“Let the private sector drive Hajj operations, NAHCON should be a regulator at the centre. If NAHCON must exist, then it should strictly be a regulator,” he said.

He announced plans to propose a motion to the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) and the National Economic Council (NEC) to review NAHCON’s role and send a bill to the National Assembly.

The governor emphasized that Hajj operations should be handled at the local government level, with states engaging private sector agents to manage the process efficiently, as seen in other countries.

“We will send a bill to the National Assembly where this issue of NAHCON would be reviewed. NAHCON is not helping matters. Our Federal Government is too big to be worried about Hajj operations; these are supposed to be Local Government issues and not even State issues,” he concluded.

