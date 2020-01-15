Niger gov Bello promises to begin payment of N30,000 minimum wage this month

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has assured that the state government would commence the payment of the new national minimum wage this January.

The governor made the disclosure when he received the chairmen of the 25 local government areas on a solidarity visit over the recent Supreme Court verdict affirming his election as the duly elected governor of the state.

This was contained in a statement by Mary Noel Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the governor made available to Ripples Nigeria on Tuesday night.

Governor Bello said that a committee had been set up already and that considerable progress had been made in an ongoing negotiation to begin the implementation of the new minimum wage.

“At the moment our top priority is to address those that have been affected directly by the minimum wage and what it means is, anyone who is below the minimum wage policy.

“I have given the directive that it should be implemented this January, so that those that are entitled or fall within the class of minimum wage will get”, he said.

According to him, those that are not directly affected by the N30, 000 minimum wage would be taken care of in the next phase which is the consequential adjustment.

“If you implement the new minimum wage, then you find out that there will be the need for consequential adjustments for all”.

The governor noted that paying salaries was not the only function of government, but lamented, that at the moment, 80 per cent of the state’s income goes into salary payment.

