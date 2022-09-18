Niger Gov, Bello, resorts to prayers over insecurity

Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, says since every effort at curbing insecurity in the country through military strategies have largely failed, the next option was to resort to fervent prayers.

Bello who gave the admonition at the opening of a two-day symposium titled “The role of Imams in ensuring credible and peaceful elections as well as good governance,” in Minna, the state capital on Saturday, reiterated that at a recent meeting of Northern State Governors, they agreed to task the people “to pursue the current security challenges bedeviling the region with sustained fervent prayers against banditry and kidnapping.”

The symposium was organised by Jumaat Mosques Imams’ Forum, in conjunction with Rahama and Bago Foundation.

Bello who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, said, “security agencies alone cannot do it and thus the need for prayers by religious leaders to address the ugly trend.

“I must not fail to applauded the efforts of security agencies in the fight against insurgency, and at the same time, urge that religious and traditional rulers must be accorded prominence for the fight against insurgency to succeed,” the Governor said.

