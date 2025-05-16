Niger gov, Gov Bago, extends maternity leave to six months

Niger State Governor Mohammed Bago has approved an extension of maternity leave for female workers in the state from three to six months.

The announcement was made during the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House in Minna. Governor Bago explained that the decision was aimed at enabling new mothers to properly care for themselves and their newborns, aligning with global best practices on maternal and child health.

“This policy is not just about time off work,” the governor stated. “It’s about protecting mothers, giving babies the best start in life, and ensuring that when our women return to work, they do so healthier, happier, and more productive.” He directed the Head of Service, Abubakar Idris, to develop the modalities for smooth implementation of the policy across the state workforce.

Following the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Binta Mamman, briefed journalists on additional initiatives approved by the council, including the procurement of 23,000 chairs for public primary and secondary schools. The initiative, valued at N1.3 billion, is expected to improve classroom conditions and learning experiences across Niger State.

“This intervention is part of the broader education reform strategy of the Bago administration,” Mamman noted, “and it will directly address the critical shortage of furniture in our public schools.”

In a related development, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Trade and Investment, Hamza Bello, announced plans for a $200 million Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) plant to be established in Lambata. The project, he said, is awaiting the formal signing of a Memorandum of Understanding and is projected to significantly improve energy infrastructure and create jobs in the state.

Bello also revealed that 350 shops will be constructed at the long-abandoned Suleja International Market and Motor Park, a move expected to breathe life back into the region’s economy. Additionally, he confirmed plans to revive the dormant Niger Fertiliser Company, which once played a crucial role in supporting agricultural productivity across the state.

