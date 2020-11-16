Latest Politics

Niger governor recovers from COVID-19

November 16, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Bello, has recovered from COVID-19.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mrs. Mary Noel-Berje, confirmed the development in a statement issued in Minna on Monday.

Bello tested positive for the virus on November 9.

The CPS said the governor was certified free of the virus and confirmed fit to resume his official duties by doctors after he tested negative for the virus.

“I am happy to announce to you that I have been confirmed negative and declared fully recovered. I can now resume my official work. I thank you all for your prayers and good wishes,” Bello was quoted as saying in the statement.

