Niger govt announces date for resumption of schools | Ripples Nigeria

The government of Niger State has announced a date for the reopening of public and private schools in the state as cases of the deadly Covid-19 decline in its domain.

This was announced on Monday by Hajiya Hannatu Salihu, the Niger State Commissioner for Education who said that all basic and post-basic classes of private and public institutions will resume for the third term of 2019/2020 academic session on Oct. 4.

Hajiya Hannatu Salihu, who made the announcement during a news conference in Minna said that the decision to reopen schools was a result of a series of meetings with stakeholders and State Commissioners for Education, where resolutions were adopted.

Salihu said that the reopening of school would be with exception to public boarding schools, where only SS2 would resume on the same day using the platooning model.

She said, JSS1 and JSS2 are to attend morning classes while SS1 and SS2 would attend evening classes, adding that the 2020/2021 session would commence on Jan. 3, 2021.

According to her, pupils of primaries one to three in public schools would attend morning classes, while pupils in primary four to six would attend evening classes.

She, however, noted that all senior and junior secondary schools as well as private primary schools were to open and operate in line with COVID-19 protocol.

