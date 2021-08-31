Niger govt bans cattle market, sale of fuel in jerry cans

The Niger State government has suspended the weekly cattle markets across the state.

The state’s Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Minna.

He also banned the sale of petroleum products in jerry cans or any other containers at filling stations in the state.

He said: “All weekly cattle markets across the state are hereby suspended and any vehicle carrying cattle into the State must show Way-bill and evidence of the origin where the cattle were purchased and their destination.

“All filling stations should not sell petrol of more than N10,000 to each vehicle at a time and should be wary of vehicles or motorcycles coming for repeat purchases.

READ ALSO: 2023: Like PDP, APC zones governorship ticket to Niger South

“Government suspends the operation of trucks carrying firewood/timber across the State. All motorcycles are only allowed to operate from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. across the state.”

Bello directed security agencies to ensure strict compliance with the measures.

The development came just four days after the Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, banned weekly markets and the sale of petroleum products in jerry cans in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions