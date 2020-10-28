Niger govt bans processions, protests

The Niger State government has banned all forms of processions and protests across the state.
The Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, announced this in a statement in Minna on Wednesday.
He said the measure was with immediate effect.
Matane added that the banned processions and protests include Eid-el-Maulud processions, rallies and gatherings on the streets that would lead to road blockade.
He urged the Muslim clerics to ensure that the Eid-el-Maulud activities are celebrated within their places of worship.
According to the SSG, the decision to ban protests and processions was due to the security situation in the country.
