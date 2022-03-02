Metro
Niger govt claims troops killed 200 bandits during clash
The Niger State government claimed on Wednesday the state joint security task force killed over 200 bandits during a clash at the weekend.
The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, disclosed this to journalists in Minna.
Niger is one of the states worst hit by banditry in the Northern part of Nigeria.
Umar said: “Yesterday precisely, our joint security task force had a successful encounter with a group of terrorists terrorising us for the past few weeks.
“These groups belong to about four terrorist groups. The groups of Ali Kawaje, Kachalla Halilu, Yellow Jonbros, and Bello Turji, most of their commanders were neutralized in the encounter.
“God gave our forces victory as over 200 of them were neutralised.
“In the encounter, some of our men were injured while some were killed. Our heartfelt condolences go to the families. We appreciate their sacrifices.
“Those who were injured are receiving treatment.”
