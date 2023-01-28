Niger govt confirms deaths, displacement of over 8,000 from blast

The Niger State government on Saturday confirmed the death of some people and displacement of over 8,000 others in communities across the Shiroro local government area of the state from last Tuesday’s explosion in the Northern part of the country.

At least 57 persons were confirmed dead in the mysterious explosion that affected Benue, Nasarawa, and Niger States.

The Nasarawa State government confirmed that 37 persons died in the blast, while the state police command said in a statement that 27 herdsmen lost their lives in the Rukubi community of Doma local government area of the state.

There were insinuations that the explosion was caused by the activities of terrorists in the area.

A report later emerged on Wednesday that the Nigerian Air Force jet mistakenly dropped the bomb while conducting routine aerial operations along the Nasarawa-Benue corridor.

The Secretary to the Niger State Government, Ahmed Matane, who addressed journalists in Minna, said the incident was not mysterious contrary to claims in several quarters.

He confirmed that the aircraft behind the incident belongs to NAF.

The SSG said: “We are carrying out an assessment of the incident. We are also looking at the victims, including the security personnel that were accidentally affected.

“We have recorded some deaths and the injured are receiving treatment in hospitals.

“Relief materials are being processed to take to victims and government wants to ensure that security is provided at the Internally Displaced Person camps.”

