Niger govt confirms negotiations with abductors of Islamiyya students | Ripples Nigeria

Niger govt confirms negotiations with abductors of Islamiyya students
The Niger Government commenced negotiation with abductors of 200 pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamic School in Tegina, Rafi local government area of the state.
The state’s Deputy Governor, Mohammed Ketso, who confirmed the development in a statement on Wednesday in Minna, however, said the state would not pay any ransom for the safe release of the pupils.
Armed bandits had on Sunday abducted 200 students from the school.
However, the criminals rescued 11 pupils on Tuesday.
The pupils who were between the ages of four and five years were found in a bush by hunters in the state.
Ketso said: “Niger State Government is negotiating the release of the abductees and we are confident that in no distant time, the pupils will be united with their parents.
“The government is in touch with some of the parents of the kidnapped children. They have been assured of the safe return of their wards.”
The deputy governor also dismissed reports that 200 children were abducted from the school, adding that 163 children, including some staff were taken away by the bandits.
