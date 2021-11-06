Niger govt demolishes house of suspected kidnapper of UNIABUJA staff

The Niger State government has demolished the house of a suspected kidnapper in Bosso local government area of the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Emmanuel Umaru, who disclosed this to journalists on Saturday in Minna, said the suspect who is currently with security agents was one of the suspected abductors of two professors and four other persons at the University of Abuja.

He said the suspect was arrested by security agencies in a joint operation.

According to the commissioner, the suspect’s confession helped the security agents to rescue the abducted UNIABUJA staff.

Umaru said: “We will not allow our state to be a safe haven for kidnappers, bandits, or any criminal.”

He urged the people of the state to be vigilant and security conscious around their communities and report dubious characters to the nearest security outfits.

Umaru said the state government and the security agencies had mapped out a comprehensive security network to flush out all those behind criminal acts in the state.

The commissioner added: “We will give all the necessary support to the police and other security personnel deployed in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal elements to perform optimally.

“We have already reached out to traditional rulers and other stakeholders to mobilise residents on the need to support the security agencies with required intelligence information that could aid in apprehending miscreants in their midst.”

