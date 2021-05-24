 Niger govt dismisses 20 teachers for alleged certificate forgery, others | Ripples Nigeria
Niger govt dismisses 20 teachers for alleged certificate forgery, others

Published

2 hours ago

on

Niger State government has dismissed 20 primary schools teachers for alleged certificate forgery and other acts of misconduct in the state.

The Chairman of the Niger State Universal Basic Education Board (NSUBEB), Dr. Isah Adamu, disclosed this in a statement issued on Monday by the Board’s Public Relations Officer, Idris Kolo.

He said four teachers were dismissed in Gbako local government areas and three each in Bida and Lapai LGAs.

Adamu said: “Two teachers were dismissed in Agaie, Katcha, and Lavun LGAs.

“The rest are – Mashegu (1), Munya (1), and Shiroro (1).”
The NSUBEB chief added that one teacher was dismissed in Kontagora LGA for dereliction of work.

He added: “The decision was taken at the management meeting in furtherance of the Board’s determination at ensuring that only those with requisite qualifications and zeal to work are allowed into the teaching profession.

“The basic level of education is important; we cannot mortgage it for any reason.

“The Board has resolved to flush out all unqualified teachers in public primary schools as part of measures at restoring sanity in teaching and learning at the basic level of education in the state.”

