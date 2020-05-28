Niger govt extends lockdown by 2 weeks due to increase in COVID-19 infections

The Niger State government has extended the COVID-19 Preventive, Containment and Emergency Order due to the increase of COVID-19 infections recorded in the state.

This was revealed in a statement issued on Thursday by Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government and Chairman, Niger State Task Force on Covid-19 Pandemic.

Governor Abubakar Bello in the statement warned that there should be no human and vehicular movements during the lockdown days, except those on essential duties and also urged residents to adhere strictly to the safety protocols such as mandatory wearing of face masks in public places and observance of social distancing rules.

READ ALSO: COVID-19 SCARE: Niger govt vows to arrest residents without face masks

“Public and Private Schools as well as Tertiary Institutions remain closed while social activities that involve more than twenty people stand prohibited,” Bello added.

This came weeks after the state government said that it would liaise with the Association of Fashion Designers to embark on mass production of face masks to check the spread of coronavirus.

The governor, who disclosed at a media briefing in Minna, said because of the difficulties in procuring the mask and its high cost, the government had liaised with tailors to commence mass production of face masks for easy purchase.

Join the conversation

Opinions