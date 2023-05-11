Politics
Niger govt orders political office holders to declare assets
The Niger State government has directed all outgoing political office holders to declare their assets.
The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, gave who gave the directive in a statement by his Public Relations Officer, Tanko Lawal, on Thursday in Minna, ordered the officials to pick up and fill assets declarations forms at the state Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) immediately.
READ ALSO: Gov Sani-Bello decries killing of security agents by bandits in Niger
The statement read: “All political office holders in Niger State – elected and appointed – are expected to collect the end of tenure asset declaration form at the CCB Federal Secretariat in the state, fill and return such before May 29.”
“Failure to do so may lead to prosecution at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
SPECIAL REPORT: Indiscriminate waste dumps, open defecation pose threat of epidemic in Kwara as govt slow to act
Forty three-year-old Bilikis Abdulrahman covered her pineapple fruit she is selling inside a white bucket container. This, she does to...
SPECIAL REPORT: Women displaced by conflict in North-Central Nigeria become farm helps to survive
Displaced women finding refuge in Abagena camp for Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Makurdi, Benue State have resorted to...
FEATURE: Kwara residents cry out for help as rainstorm devastates their homes
Phillip Moffitt, an American author, said: “the house is a home when it shelters the body and comforts the soul”,...
SPECIAL REPORT: Small businesses suffer, as govts fail to end sit-at-home in Nigeria’s South-East
It is a Thursday afternoon in December 2022 and the sun is scorching inside the popular Ogbete Market in Enugu...
INVESTIGATION: 4 yrs after completion, Kwara PHC facility inactive, rural dwellers in pains
In the middle of the night sometime in September 2019, Fatimah Ballah struggled with severe pains as she tries to...