Niger govt orders political office holders to declare assets

The Niger State government has directed all outgoing political office holders to declare their assets.

The Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, gave who gave the directive in a statement by his Public Relations Officer, Tanko Lawal, on Thursday in Minna, ordered the officials to pick up and fill assets declarations forms at the state Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB) immediately.

The statement read: “All political office holders in Niger State – elected and appointed – are expected to collect the end of tenure asset declaration form at the CCB Federal Secretariat in the state, fill and return such before May 29.”

“Failure to do so may lead to prosecution at the Code of Conduct Tribunal.”

