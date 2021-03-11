Niger govt shuts down all secondary schools for fear of bandits | Ripples Nigeria

The Niger State government has ordered the closure of all secondary schools from March 12 to March 26 following the increase in kidnapping and banditry.

Hannatu Salihu, the state commissioner for education, announced this on Thursday during an emergency consultative meeting with the leadership of Association of Proprietors of Private Schools and Association of Model Islamic Schools, a statement from the Ministry of Education signed by the Information Officer, Jibrin Kodo revealed.

The health commissioner said the directive was based on the resolution reached during a meeting with officials from various security agencies in the state.

Salihu explained further that the two-week closure would enable security agencies to conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of the schools to guarantee safety of students and teachers.

Also, at the meeting were the executive chairman, Universal Basic Education Board, heads of education agencies, directors of the ministry and other stakeholders.

