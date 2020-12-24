Niger House of Assembly impeaches Majority Leader, deputy

The Niger State House of Assembly has impeached the Majority Leader in the House, Abba Bala Mohammed and his Deputy, Binta Mamman, the first female to ever rise to that position.

Mohammed and Mamman were impeached by their colleagues over allegations of negligence of duty, high handedness and incompetence.

The legislators also accused the Majority Leader and his deputy of abandoning plenary during an important matter of the presentation of the report of the 2021 budget estimate.

The impeachment motion was moved by the member representing Bida 1, Hon. Bako Kasim Alfa and seconded by Hon. Mohammed Lokogoma, representing Wushishi constituency.

However, when a motion was raised about Mamman’s health status after she tested positive to Coronavirus, her impeachment was put on hold but the House members vowed to carry out the impeachment when she is well and returns to the House.

