Niger Insurance, MTN Nigeria and GTCO make stocks-to watch list

As traders resume trading in the Nigerian stock market this week, investors need to watch out for the following stocks; Niger Insurance, MTN Nigeria and Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO).

Ripples Nigeria stocks watchlist is a selection of stocks monitored for viable trading or investing opportunities. An investor may casually generate a list of equities for investment purposes. But we have taken the pain to do that based on certain parameters in order to save you that hassle.

Kindly note that Ripples Nigeria Stocks Watchlist is not a buy, sell or hold recommendation. It is advisable to consult your financial advisor before making any investment decision.

Niger Insurance

Uncertainty is hovering above Niger Insurance future, as the company’s operational license is being debated for revocation by National Insurance Commission (NAICOM).

The insurer is struggling financially, and this has raised doubt over the management’s ability to continue operation, as capital market investors and the insurance market are distancing themselves from Niger Insurance.

With report circulating last week that NAICOM threatens to revoke its license if the company fails to convince the regulator within 30 days, the bulls might continue to avoid investing in the firm, extending its negative run.

MTN Nigeria

The telecommunications company has announced its intention to raise N150 billion through commercial papers, and this will increase the debt of the company in longterm.

This will impact the earnings of MTN Nigeria, as the company will have to dedicate a huge chunk of its turnover to finance the debt upon repayment date to creditors.

GTCO

Guaranty Trust Holding Company (GTCO) has put investors on the edge, as the management failed to adhere to Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) directive on forex transactions.

Ripples Nigeria reported last week that this cost its subsidiary, Guaranty Trust Bank (GTBank), a whooping N690 million as fine from CBN, which will reduce the liquidity or capital available for the lender to continue operation.

With GTBank losing funds to CBN due to monetary fine, it’s left to be seen how GTCO investors will react to the report as the capital market resumes trading this week.

