Niger police confirms kidnap of foreign national by bandits

The Police command in Niger State has confirmed the abduction of a foreign national and a Nigerian by suspected bandits on Monday.

They were abducted in Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

The commissioner of police, Adamu Usman, comfirmed the incident in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna, the state capital on Tuesday.

Read also; Nigeria govt accuses world powers of frustrating war against Boko Haram, bandits

Mr Usman said they got informed on Monday morning that some armed bandits attacked and kidnapped two staff of Transparent construction company.

“They have not informed the command of their operations in the state. We only knew their presence in the state due to this incident.

“We have already deployed a team of armed security personnel to rescue the victims,” Mr Usman said.

The commissioner mentioned that the victims were handling the rehabilitation of the bad portion of a federal road in the area.

Join the conversation

Opinions