Niger records measles outbreak in 13 LGAs

The Director of Immunization and Disease Control in Niger State, Dr. Fatima Abdullahi, said on Friday the state recorded measles outbreak in 13 local government areas of the state during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Abdullah disclosed this at a one-day media orientation on measles immunization awareness held in Minna.

The event was organized by the Niger State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (NSPHCDA) in partnership with United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF).

She told journalists many caregivers did not take their children to health facilities for routine immunization during the lockdown over fear of contracting the COVID-19.

Abdullahi said: “Even though the health facilities were opened for 24 hours services, many parents failed to take their children for routine immunization because they were afraid of contracting COVID-19.

“All services such as routine immunization, antenatal and family planning were available to serve everyone, but most mothers failed to access the service during the lockdown.”

The director solicited the support of the media in creating awareness on the need for mothers to take their children to the health facility within their ward for immunization while observing the COVID-19 containment regulations.

The Programme Manager, State Emergency Routine Immunization Coordination, Dr. Ahmed Abdulsalam, also confirmed the measles outbreak in the LGAs.

He said the affected LGAs are – Bida, Bosso, Chanchaga, Munya, Kontagora, Mariga, Mashegu, Rafi, Gbako, Shiroro, Tafa, Suleja, Lavun, adding that Bosso, Munya, and Suleja recorded more outbreaks in the last one month.

