Niger records outbreak of bird flu | Ripples Nigeria

The Niger State Government has announced the outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) in a cluster of poultry farms in the state leading to the loss of thousands of birds worth millions of Naira.

The Information Officer, Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries, Abubakar Kuta, stated this in a statement made available to reporters on Thursday in Minna, the state capital.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that poultries in the state were being infected by type A flu.

Mr Kuta advised poultry farmers to be vigilant and to report any incident of sudden high mortality of their birds to the Ministry and disinfect the farm premises.

The statement urged farmers to maintain strict farm hygiene, restrict movement of vehicles and people into their farms.

He also cautioned farmers against the exchange of egg crates and other equipment from other farms and minise contacts with sick and dead birds.

