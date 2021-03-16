Niger Republic confers highest honour on Buhari | Ripples Nigeria

The Niger Republic government has conferred the country’s highest national honour, Grand Croix Des Ordre National Du Niger, on President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Femi Adesina, who disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday, said the Nigerien outgoing President, Mahamadou Issoufou, conferred the honour on Buhari.

President Buhari, who expressed happiness at the honour, congratulated Issoufou for successful completion of his tenure, and winning the prestigious Mo Ibrahim Prize for Achievement in African Leadership.

He described the outgoing Nigerien President as a worthy African leader.

He said: “Mr. President, let me start by congratulating you on the successful completion of your second term as President of our sister country, the Republic of Niger.

“I also congratulate the good people of Niger for the successful conduct of a free, fair and credible election.

“The achievements during your tenure as President have been widely acclaimed including through your recent award of the Mo Ibrahim Prize.

“You have earned the respect and affection of your people at home and your brethren across the border in Nigeria.”

