Niger Republic honours Matawalle, Dangote, 3 others with national award

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle, has been conferred with a national award on security by the Niger Republic President, Mohammed Bazoum.

Bazoum, who presented the award to Matawalle at a ceremony on Wednesday in Niamey, said the governor was recognised for his immense contribution to the fight against trans-border crimes and terrorism.

According to a statement issued by Zailani Bappa, the governor’s media aide, other Nigerians honoured at the ceremony were the Jigawa State Governor, Badaru Abubakar, his Kebbi State counterpart, Atiku Bagudu, Chairman of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote and the Chairman of BUA, Abdussamd Rabiu.

He said the honour was a testament to Matawalle’s commitment to the fight against terrorism in the state.

The statement read: “It was emphatically noted that Governor Bello Mohammed is the first Governor in Nigeria who expressed his worry to the Nigerien Government over the free flow of weapons trafficking through that Country into the North-Western states of Nigeria, including Zamfara.

“Governor Matawalle was equally the Governor who practically demonstrated and translated his concern to action by, not only paying several visits to Niger to share intelligence support, but also donated five brand new Hilux vans to the Country for border patrol.”

