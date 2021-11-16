Niger SSG raises the alarm, says Boko Haram has taken control of five communities

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State, Alhaji Ahmed Matane, says Boko Haram terrorists have taken full control of not less than five communities in Rafi and Shiroro Local Government Areas of the state.

Matane who made this known during a parley with journalists in Minna, the state capital on Monday, said the affected communities were under the control of the insurgents who collect taxes and other levies from the people.

The SSG named the affected communities as Kurebe, Farina Kuka and Gussau in Shiroro LGA, as well as Madaka, Hanawanka in Rafi LGA.

He explained that the activities of the terrorists had forced many residents of the community to migrate to safer grounds within and outside the state.

“As we speak, Boko Haram terrorists have taken complete control of at least five communities in Rafi and Shiroro local government areas of Niger State,” Matane said.

“The terrorists are currently moving freely in the affected communities wielding sophisticated and menacing weapons.

Read also: Boko Haram, others displaced three million in Nigeria, says Refugees Commission

“The affected communities include Kurebe, Farina Kuka and Gussau in Shiroro LGA, Madaka and Hanawanka in Rafi LGA.

“The state government has already notified security agencies for proper urgent security measures to ensure the safety of residents.

”We have spent over N2 billion on the security agencies in the ongoing fight against banditry, kidnapping and other criminal activities in the last two years.

“We will continue to accord priority attention to the welfare of security personnel deployed to enable them wipe out all those involved in the illegal acts for peace, progress and political stability.

“We equally appeal to residents to volunteer reliable information on movement of bad characters to the nearest security outfits for security action.

”We have also reached out to traditional and religious leaders as well as stakeholders to mobilize residents to support the effort of the government in the ongoing fight against criminal elements,” the SSG said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now