Niger State Assembly Speaker, Clerk test positive for COVID-19

Niger State House of Assembly Speaker, Abdullahi Bawa and the Clerk of the House, Abdullahi Kagara have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The state Commissioner for Information, Muhammed Idris, confirmed this to newsmen on Sunday.

Two weeks ago, the chairperson of the House Committee on Gender Affairs, Binta Mamman had tested positive for the virus.

Following the development, the entire members of the House decided to submit themselves for COVID-19 test.

Consequently, the result of the Speaker and the Clerk on Sunday turned out positive. Some of the lawmakers are still expecting their results.

The Speaker and Clerk have gone into self-isolation.

Meanwhile, the state Governor, Abubakar Bello, who tested positive to the virus in November but now recovered, has announced the closure of schools in the state from Monday, December 21.

He equally asked all civil servants in the state to stay at home beginning from the same date.

The state currently has 311 confirmed COVID-19 cases and has so far lost 12 patients to the pandemic.

