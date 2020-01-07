Niger State goes after bandits amid mounting attacks

The Niger State government has moved to mobilize the joint task force for the reinforcement and regular trail of bandits following an upsurge of attacks by terrorist in the state.

This was revealed on Monday by the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA) Director General, Mallam Ahmed Ibrahim Inga, who also noted that the attacks which began in some communities on Thursday has forced many to seek refuge in Sarkin Pawa.

“The state government has mobilized the joint task force for reinforcement who are already on the trail of the bandits,” the agency boss said.

It added that “report reaching the Agency from the Local guards, indicated that the bandits numbering over 150 on 50 Motor bikes, slept at Luwi village in Zazzaga province and rustled 500 cows on Monday and are now moving towards Mangoro axis on their way back to Kofa camp in Gadani area of Kaduna State.

“The communities affected are; Katarma and Kuduru in Chikun LGA in Kaduna State, while Ingu Kasa, Anguwan Bussa, Galuwi, Almujere, Toko, Galuwi Anguwan Zarumai and Anguwab Kwata communities in Munya LGA of Niger State.

“In a quick response, the joint Military surveillance along Sarkin Pawa Mangoro Kaduna road, engaged in a three hour shoot out encounter with the bandits,” the NSEMA boss added.

