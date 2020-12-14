Niger to provide security for farmers to harvest crops

Following the level of insecurity in some areas in Niger, the state government said it plans to provide security for farmers to enable them harvest crops on their farms.

This was revealed by Secretary to the State Government (SSG) Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane, at the weekend.

He spoke during a press conference on the Niger State policy on agriculture and agriculture investment plan (2020-2024) documents in Minna.

“We have four local governments challenged by insecurity. They are Rafi, Shiroro, Munya and Mariga, with other localised security challenges around some local governments.

“We discover that many farmers are restricted in harvesting their crops because of security issues and if we are not careful, they will lose these crops and their investments with it.

“What the state government is trying to do is to bring in some security protection for farmers to harvest what they have on their farms. We have been working to ensure that security is provided for farmers to go back to their farms to harvest whatever they have cultivated.

“The government is not resting to ensure that security is guaranteed to everybody. It is concerned that if we do not provide security and guarantee it, investors will not come and for those that are already here, they may leave.”

On the state’s policy on agriculture and documents, the SSG said that the government had concluded plans to invest N203 billion in the agricultural sector, which would be implemented for four years.

“This money will be sourced from the government, development partners and the private sector,” he said.

