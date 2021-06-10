Niger, Togo, Benin, B’Faso to take over Nigeria's unused electricity | Ripples Nigeria

Niger, Togo, Benin and Burkina Faso are to purchase Nigeria’s utilized power generated by select electricity companies.

According to the Chairman of the Executive Board of the West African Power Pool, Sule Abdulaziz, the electricity are not needed in Nigeria, and will be handed out through the Northcore Power Transmission Line.

The transmission line, which is 875km 330KV and cost $570 million, is currently being built, and its funded by international creditors: World Bank, French Development Council and the African Development Bank, with the countries also contributing to the capital.

Speaking at the West African Power Pool meeting on Wednesday, Abdulaziz said, “The power we will be selling is the power that is not needed in Nigeria.

“The electricity generators that are going to supply power to this transmission line are going to generate that power specifically for this project. So, it is unutilised power.”

He added that some communities around the transmission line in Nigeria would also be getting power as well, “In addition, there are some communities that are under the line route, about 611 of them, which will be getting power so that there won’t be just a transmission line passing without impact.”

Abdulaziz, who doubles as the acting Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) stated that Nigeria is going to gain largely due to its position.

“Nigeria has the greatest advantage among these countries because the electricity is going to be exported from Nigerian Gencos (generation companies).

“So, from that, the revenue is going to be enhanced and a lot of people will be employed in Nigeria.”

