NIGER: Voters reject bank transfer, demand food in exchange for votes

Scores of eligible voters in Garam, a community in Tafa LGA of Niger State have refused bank transfers from frantic party agents in the area to sell their votes to any party.

Reports say many voters rejected the bank transfer promise of party representatives on ground and instead demanded food as a condition to sell their votes in Saturday’s Governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

Further reports revealed that the voters took the decision because of what happened during the February 25 presidential election, when most of the promises made by party representatives were not redeemed.

