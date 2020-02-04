Niger workers begin strike over minimum wage

Civil servants in Niger State have been ordered to stay at home from Tuesday over the non- implementation of the new national minimum wage by the state government.

The organised labour gave the directive in a statement jointly signed by the state Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Yakubu Garuba and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Yunusa Taminu, on Monday.

The industrial action, according to the labour, will be indefinite and comprehensive.

The labour held an emergency joint State Executive Council (SEC) meeting on January 29 and a 21-day ultimatum to the government to resolve the matter.

Read also: 15 days after employment, driver steals car

The statement read: “In compliance with the resolutions reached at the emergency joint State Executive Council (SEC) meeting of Niger State organised labour held at Labour House on Wednesday; 29th January, 2020.

“We write to formally inform you that all civil servants in Niger state are by be this notice directed to proceed on an indefinite strike action with effect from midnight February 4, 2020.”

The strike, the labour said would remain in force until when the state government is able to show a clear and adequate commitment to tackling the lingering issues bothering on the welfare of workers in the state.

Join the conversation

Opinions