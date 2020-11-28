Niger workers threaten to resume strike over salaries

Workers in Niger State on Saturday threatened to resume the suspended strike over the state government’s decision to pay their salaries on a percentage basis.

In a letter addressed to Niger State Head of Service and signed by the Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the state, Yakubu Garba and his Trade Union Congress (TUC) counterpart, Taminu Yunusa, the labour said its members would resume the strike on Tuesday if the government fails to address their grievances.

It read: “We write on behalf of the State Executive Council (SEC) of Niger State organised labour to convey to your esteemed office the harmonized position of the affiliate unions as follows:

“That Niger State Government should refund the slashed June 2020 salary to desirable civil servants latest Tuesday, December 1.

“We also resolved that the discussion on payment of outstanding October 2020 salary for local government workers must be concluded on or before Tuesday, December 1, 2020.

“The proposal by Niger State government to pay November 2020 salary of LGAs and state workers on a percentage basis is unacceptable and vehemently rejected.

“We decided that failure by the government to address issues 1, 2 and 3 above, the organised labour will be left with no other option than to resume the earlier suspended indefinite strike action effective from midnight of Tuesday, December 1, 2020.”

