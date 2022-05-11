Nigeria, 10 other ECOWAS countries in debt crises —Report

Nigeria has been named in a new report alongside ten other countries within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) as having very serious debt problems.

The new report published by the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) and the Open Society Initiative for West Africa noted that the countries are currently in debt distress based on debt sustainability analysis.

The 10 other countries are Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Niger, Senegal, and Togo.

The report, titled ‘Debt Management, restricting and Sustainability in ECOWAS’, was recently launched at the Debt Management Office in Abuja.

According to the report, a financial crisis in Nigeria can threaten other countries in the ECOWAS region.

The report read in part, “According to the debt sustainability analysis, 11 ECOWAS countries – Benin, Burkina Faso, Cabo Verde, the Gambia, Ghana, Guinea Bissau, Liberia, Niger, Nigeria, Senegal and Togo – are currently in debt distress. However, the remaining four countries – Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, Mali and Sierra Leone – are at low risk of debt distress.

“We also find that a financial catastrophe occasioned by a debt crisis in one country may spread throughout the region. The financial woes in Nigeria, in particular, portends a serious threat to other nations in the region.”

Read also: 3.3m Nigerians internally displaced due to insecurity, crisis —ECOWAS

It was further disclosed in the report that public debt accumulation in the region is unsustainable, and the need to address and avert the looming debt crisis is emphasised.

“As it stands out that public debt accumulation in ECOWAS has become unsustainable, countries need to act early to avert the impending debt distress. This is important for ECOWAS countries to avoid a lost decade of getting to a debt crisis where debt settlement will be the government’s only agenda for years to come,” it added.

The report further highlighted the high debt service to revenue ratio in the region, particularly in Nigeria.

The report read, “Beyond the debt figures, there are numerous indicators of debt sustainability position (Debt to GDP, External Debt to GDP, Debt Service to Revenue and a host of other ratios) in which the IMF has provided benchmarks. However, many countries have based their debt sustainability decisions on debt indicators that give room for more borrowing.

“However, the debt service to revenue ratio has been a major challenge for debt management in ECOWAS – close to 100 per cent for some countries. This is more precarious for Nigeria that recorded 97 per cent debt service to revenue in the first five months of 2021.”

The report warned that the possibility of a debt crisis in Nigeria would adversely affect public and private investments, among others, further affecting the entire region.

It added, “The situation where debt service to revenue is close or over 100 per cent in some ECOWAS countries, as is in Nigeria, portends a debt cycle of borrowing to service debt and risk a potential debt crisis. The possibility of a debt crisis in some countries in the region, particularly in Nigeria, will have adverse impacts on public and private investment, foreign investment inflows, aggregate demand and the stability of the macroeconomy at large.

“Following the growing economic integration among ECOWAS countries and the relevance of Nigeria in the economic structure of the region, the fallout from a debt crisis in Nigeria could have a destabilizing impact on other countries in ECOWAS.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now