NIGERIA @60: God is angry with Buhari, country will break –Primate Ayodele | Ripples Nigeria

Primate Elijah Ayodele of the INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, has issued a warning as Nigeria marks her 60th independence anniversary.

The cleric in a statement on Thursday noted that God is angry with President Muhammadu Buhari’s government, due to some of the activities of his administration.

He further stated that God will respond soon with the division of the country.

Ayodele pointed to loss of lives, disbelief in God, injustice and bad treatment of the electorates by those in government as the sins of the present government which has brought God’s anger on them.

He added that he does not see the country as one nation in 2035, adding that the vision 2050 that is being projected is fake.

Primate Ayodele while reacting to clamour for Biafra and Oduduwa Republic said they are here to stay except God intervenes.

He urged President Buhari to be conscious and get a hold of his government.

“Nigeria will break, God is angry with Buhari’s government, Blood is too much, life has been lost and Nigeria is sitting on a gun powder, this government don’t believe in God, they believe in their wisdom, those in government are governing themselves, Buhari isn’t in grip of his government.

“God is angry because there are lots of injustice, difficulties and bad treatment of electorates, God will soon respond, what will happen is Nigeria will be divided.”

“I am not seeing Nigeria as one nation in 2035, and vision 2050 is a fake vision.”

“Biafra and Oduduwa nation have come to stay, nobody can stop it except God,’’ he said.

