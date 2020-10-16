NIGERIA @60: Okocha, Ajunwa, Chukwumerije make 60 Nigerian sports icons list

Austin Jay-jay Okocha, Chioma Ajunwa and Chika Chukwumerije were among sporting legends that made the list of 60 Nigerian sports icon to be awarded by the Nigerian Government.
The list, which was unveiled Friday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Nigeria’s independence.
The Friday event was a celebration of Nigeria’s most outstanding sports icons of the last sixty years.
Members of the Super Eagles teams of 1980, 1994, Atlanta 1996 as well as track and Field and boxing dominated the list.
The Velodrome will have the pictures of the 60 Sports Icons on display for 60 days, according to the plan initiated by the Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare.
Read Also: FG lifts ban on football, other outdoor sports, warns against mass gathering
According to the votes cast to pick the outstanding legends via various platforms, mercurial Super Eagles players like Nwankwo Kanu, Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Amuneke of the famed 1994 and Atlanta 1996 Dream Teams, were selected by a wide spectrum of Nigerians.
Also in the 60 Sports Icons list are the 1980 Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s maiden Nations Cup on home soil with Team captain Christian Chukwu and Segun Odegbami listed individually. Emmanuel Okala and Mudashiru Lawal were also picked as symbol of the 1980 Green Eagles.
Nigeria’s first Olympics medallist Nojeem Maiyegun, first individual Gold medallist Ajunwa, Mary Onyali, Sunday Bada, Commonwealth Games Medalists Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Samuel Igun, world boxing champions Hoggan Kid Bassey, Dick Tiger, Chidi Imoh, female Wrestler Odunayo Adekuruoye also made the 60 Sports Icons list.
Below are the names of the unveiled 60 Sports Icons
1. Chioma Ajunwa
2. Mary Onyali
3. Jighere Wellington
4. Odion Aikhoje
5. Duncan Dokiware
6. Austin Okocha
7. Kanu Nwankwo
8. Feyisetan Are
9. Blessing Okagbare
10. Garba Lawal
11. Lucy Ejike
12. Falilat Ogunkoya/Atlanta 96 Women’s 4x400m Quartet
13. Sunday Bada/Sydney 2000 Men’s 4x400m Quartet
14. Football Dream Team, Atlanta 1996 Olympics
15. Emmanuel Amunike
16. Chika Chukwumeriji
17. Davidson Ezinwa
18. Odunayo Adekuoroye
19. Modupe Oshikoya
20. Peter Konyegwachie
21. Olusoji Fasuba
22. Nduka Ugbade/Sebastine Broadricks Emasuen/1985 GOLDEN EAGLETS
23. Hogan Bassey
24. Dick Tiger
25. Samuel Peters
26. Barcelona 92′ quartet (Men’s 4x100m Relay)
27. Funke Oshonaike
28. Segun Odegbami
29. D’Tigress
30. Segun Toriola
31. Roland Ezuruike
32. Mayegun Nojeem
33. SAM IGUN
34. Israel Adesanya
35. Super Eagles 1994
36. Olumide Oyedeji
37. Blessing Oborududu
38. Tompraba Grikpa
39. Chidi Imoh
40. Christian Chukwu
41. Ajibola Adeoye
42. Stephen Keshi
43. Atanda Musa
44. Muda Lawal/Emmanuel Okala/Green Eagles 1980
45. Daniel Amokachi
46. Rashidi Yekini
47. Teslim Thunder Balogun
48. Perpetual Nkwocha
49. Super Falcons
50. Power Mike
51. Flora Ugwunwa
52. Lauretta Onye
53. Sam Okwaraji
54. Nduka Odizor
55. David Izonrite
56. Chief MKO Abiola
57. Dr. Larry Izamoje
58. Mazi. Ernest Okonkwo
59. Alh. Aliko Dangote
60. Chief Sir Kesington Adebutu
- NIGERIA @60: Okocha, Ajunwa, Chukwumerije make 60 Nigerian sports icons list - October 16, 2020
- Victor Moses joins Spartak Moscow on sixth loan move from Chelsea - October 15, 2020
- FG lifts ban on football, other outdoor sports, warns against mass gathering - October 15, 2020