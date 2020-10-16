NIGERIA @60: Okocha, Ajunwa, Chukwumerije make 60 Nigerian sports icons list

Austin Jay-jay Okocha, Chioma Ajunwa and Chika Chukwumerije were among sporting legends that made the list of 60 Nigerian sports icon to be awarded by the Nigerian Government.

The list, which was unveiled Friday at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, was to commemorate the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Nigeria’s independence.

The Friday event was a celebration of Nigeria’s most outstanding sports icons of the last sixty years.

Members of the Super Eagles teams of 1980, 1994, Atlanta 1996 as well as track and Field and boxing dominated the list.

The Velodrome will have the pictures of the 60 Sports Icons on display for 60 days, according to the plan initiated by the Youth and Sports Minister, Sunday Dare.

According to the votes cast to pick the outstanding legends via various platforms, mercurial Super Eagles players like Nwankwo Kanu, Okocha, Daniel Amokachi, Garba Lawal, Emmanuel Amuneke of the famed 1994 and Atlanta 1996 Dream Teams, were selected by a wide spectrum of Nigerians.

Also in the 60 Sports Icons list are the 1980 Green Eagles that won Nigeria’s maiden Nations Cup on home soil with Team captain Christian Chukwu and Segun Odegbami listed individually. Emmanuel Okala and Mudashiru Lawal were also picked as symbol of the 1980 Green Eagles.

Nigeria’s first Olympics medallist Nojeem Maiyegun, first individual Gold medallist Ajunwa, Mary Onyali, Sunday Bada, Commonwealth Games Medalists Olawunmi Majekodunmi, Samuel Igun, world boxing champions Hoggan Kid Bassey, Dick Tiger, Chidi Imoh, female Wrestler Odunayo Adekuruoye also made the 60 Sports Icons list.

Below are the names of the unveiled 60 Sports Icons

1. Chioma Ajunwa

2. Mary Onyali

3. Jighere Wellington

4. Odion Aikhoje

5. Duncan Dokiware

6. Austin Okocha

7. Kanu Nwankwo

8. Feyisetan Are

9. Blessing Okagbare

10. Garba Lawal

11. Lucy Ejike

12. Falilat Ogunkoya/Atlanta 96 Women’s 4x400m Quartet

13. Sunday Bada/Sydney 2000 Men’s 4x400m Quartet

14. Football Dream Team, Atlanta 1996 Olympics

15. Emmanuel Amunike

16. Chika Chukwumeriji

17. Davidson Ezinwa

18. Odunayo Adekuoroye

19. Modupe Oshikoya

20. Peter Konyegwachie

21. Olusoji Fasuba

22. Nduka Ugbade/Sebastine Broadricks Emasuen/1985 GOLDEN EAGLETS

23. Hogan Bassey

24. Dick Tiger

25. Samuel Peters

26. Barcelona 92′ quartet (Men’s 4x100m Relay)

27. Funke Oshonaike

28. Segun Odegbami

29. D’Tigress

30. Segun Toriola

31. Roland Ezuruike

32. Mayegun Nojeem

33. SAM IGUN

34. Israel Adesanya

35. Super Eagles 1994

36. Olumide Oyedeji

37. Blessing Oborududu

38. Tompraba Grikpa

39. Chidi Imoh

40. Christian Chukwu

41. Ajibola Adeoye

42. Stephen Keshi

43. Atanda Musa

44. Muda Lawal/Emmanuel Okala/Green Eagles 1980

45. Daniel Amokachi

46. Rashidi Yekini

47. Teslim Thunder Balogun

48. Perpetual Nkwocha

49. Super Falcons

50. Power Mike

51. Flora Ugwunwa

52. Lauretta Onye

53. Sam Okwaraji

54. Nduka Odizor

55. David Izonrite

56. Chief MKO Abiola

57. Dr. Larry Izamoje

58. Mazi. Ernest Okonkwo

59. Alh. Aliko Dangote

60. Chief Sir Kesington Adebutu

