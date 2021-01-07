Nigeria a huge waste land of lies, treachery, double dealing and duplicity –Kukah

The Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Bishop Matthew Hassan Kukah has described Nigeria as a huge waste land of debris and deceit, lies, treachery, double dealing and duplicity.

The cleric made the comments on Wednesday during the wake mass for Archbishop Peter Yariyock Jatau at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cathedral in Kaduna, while taking a swipe at corrupt politicians in the country.

While delivering his sermon titled; “A Nation in Search of Its Soul”, Bishop Kukah said that citizens usually complain that the country is full of churches and mosques but cannot find the values of religions in their leaders.

Bishop Kukah said; “We sin at home by stealing the nation’s resources but we seek repentance and forgiveness in Saudi Arabia and Jerusalem in the guise of lesser or higher pilgrimages,” Arise News quoted him as saying.

He also likened Nigeria to the proverbial farmer searching for his black goat because darkness is setting in.

“Our nation has become one huge waste land, huge debris of the deceit, lies, treachery, double dealing and duplicity. Nigerian politicians have turned our politics into a huge trojan horse, a hoax, a hall of guile and dissimulation,” he said.

“General frustration was on the rise and evident in domestic violence and inter-communal conflicts.

“A combination of all these has turned us unto a nation at war with itself,” the Bishop stated.

