News
Nigeria accounts for 11% of unregistered children in West Africa – UNICEF
The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has disclosed that Nigeria accounts for about 11 per cent of unregistered children in West Africa.
Speaking in a statement on Tuesday, UNICEF Nigeria Country Representative, Peter Hawkins, said the African continent has the lowest birth registration rate in the world, with only 44 per cent of children registered at birth, while millions of deaths go uncounted every year.
READ ALSO: WHO issues alert on Ebola-like “Marburg Virus’ with origins in Guinea
According to him, birth registration is a one-off event that gives every child a unique identity, which would give them better access to vital services like health, education, and social protection.
He said, “Every child counts and we must ensure that we count every child, so that they can best benefit from important services like health and education.
“We need to work together to ensure effective coordination to make this happen. Functional systems that allow for the sharing of data across information management databases that are integrated with other vital services are necessary to push the birth registration rate in Nigeria up, and make sure every child is counted.”
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...