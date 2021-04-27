Nigeria and its agencies lose sleep when a matter has to do with us, IPOB reacts to NBC sanction on Channels TV | Ripples Nigeria

In the wake of the penalty on Channels TV by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has slammed the commission for its dishonesty and double-standards.

This latest critique of the NBC by IPOB was due to sanctions levied on Channels Television over its interview with the group.

This was contained in a statement issued by Emma Powerful, the IPOB spokesman, on Tuesday.

The group’s spokesman stated that country’s government and its security agencies are usually uneasy when a matter has to do with IPOB or Biafra.

“We have always said it, that Nigeria and its security agencies lose sleep when a matter has to do with IPOB and Biafra. Why is Nigeria always afraid of the truth?”

Powerful accused NBC of being undemocratic with the sanction and ignoring broadcasts featuring what Ahmad Gumi, a prominent Islamic cleric, had discussed with bandits.

In its defence, the acting NBC director-general Armstrong Idachaba had said the IPOB spokesman made inciting comments without being cautioned by the anchor.

He had also said some of the comments from IPOB — which the Nigerian government designated as a terrorist organisation in 2017 — “amount to subversion of constituted authority.”

However, in its response, IPOB claimed that the NBC was being dishonest in its assertion.

It cited the case of Gumi, who has discussed his meeting with bandits in the past during live TV programmes.

“We are not surprised but along with all good men and women of conscience, we strongly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, this wicked and undemocratic action,” it said.

“How many times has the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gunmi, met with Fulani bandits and the outcome of their parley aired on national televisions without NBC batting an eyelid? How many times have the Boko Haram leader, Shekau’s message and threats been aired uncensored on national television without NBC imposing any sanctions”?

He continued, “We will always put the records straight because the facts will always speak for itself,” it added.

