Nigeria and its agencies lose sleep when a matter has to do with us, IPOB reacts to NBC sanction on Channels TV | Ripples Nigeria

Politics
Nigeria and its agencies lose sleep when a matter has to do with us, IPOB reacts to NBC sanction on Channels TV
In the wake of the penalty on Channels TV by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) group has slammed the commission for its dishonesty and double-standards.
This latest critique of the NBC by IPOB was due to sanctions levied on Channels Television over its interview with the group.
This was contained in a statement issued by Emma Powerful, the IPOB spokesman, on Tuesday.
The group’s spokesman stated that country’s government and its security agencies are usually uneasy when a matter has to do with IPOB or Biafra.
“We have always said it, that Nigeria and its security agencies lose sleep when a matter has to do with IPOB and Biafra. Why is Nigeria always afraid of the truth?”
Powerful accused NBC of being undemocratic with the sanction and ignoring broadcasts featuring what Ahmad Gumi, a prominent Islamic cleric, had discussed with bandits.
In its defence, the acting NBC director-general Armstrong Idachaba had said the IPOB spokesman made inciting comments without being cautioned by the anchor.
He had also said some of the comments from IPOB — which the Nigerian government designated as a terrorist organisation in 2017 — “amount to subversion of constituted authority.”
READ AlSO: SERAP slams NBC over imposition of fine on Channels TV over IPOB interview
However, in its response, IPOB claimed that the NBC was being dishonest in its assertion.
It cited the case of Gumi, who has discussed his meeting with bandits in the past during live TV programmes.
“We are not surprised but along with all good men and women of conscience, we strongly condemn, in the strongest possible terms, this wicked and undemocratic action,” it said.
“How many times has the Islamic cleric, Sheikh Gunmi, met with Fulani bandits and the outcome of their parley aired on national televisions without NBC batting an eyelid? How many times have the Boko Haram leader, Shekau’s message and threats been aired uncensored on national television without NBC imposing any sanctions”?
He continued, “We will always put the records straight because the facts will always speak for itself,” it added.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
Sports
Nagelsmann to replace Flick as Bayern manager at end of season
RB Leipzig coach, Julian Nagelsmann will be replacing Hansi Flick as manager of Bayern Munich at the end of the...
Osimhen scores goal no.7 as Napoli overtake Juventus in UCL qualification race
Victor Osimhen has continued to score for Napoli as his effort on Monday helped them beat 10-man Torino 2-0 in...
Iheanacho inspires comeback win as Leicester make progress in top-four chase
Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho scored a wonder goal for Leicester City in their 2-1 victory over Crystal Palace in...
Juventus, others get June 21 deadline to withdraw from ESL or face Serie A ban
The Italian Serie A has given clubs until June 21st to withdraw their involvement in any private competition or risk...
SportsBusiness: Usman pockets $1.5m after Masvidal win; Nadal, Man City also richer after triumphs
The ‘Nigerian Nightmare’ Kamaru Usman reportedly pocketed a whooping $1.5million for defeating Jorge Masvidal in their UFC 261 welterweight fight...
Latest Tech News
Ladda to lead Africa to Seedstars 2020/21 Grand Finale. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Ladda to lead...
OPPO to launch new 5G phone. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1) Healthtech startup TIBU...
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
Since the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) issued the policy banning cryptocurrencies in Nigeria, most international tech companies have been...
Nigeria’s FairMoney launches venture in India. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Nigeria’s FairMoney launches...
USAID launches food security challenge for Nigerian Agrictech startups. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today. 1. Amazon, skips Nigeria,...
Facebook to proceed with its crypto, Diem, after opposition from regulators
The much-criticised cryptocurrency from Facebook, Diem, will proceed with its launch after two years of scrutiny and criticism from various...