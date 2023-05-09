Nigeria announce final squad for FIFA U-20 World Cup

The Nigerian Flying Eagles squad has been announced for the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Argentina.

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF’s) Twitter account on Monday posted the 21-man list.

The majority of the players who competed in the 2023 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt were chosen by head coach Ladan Bosso.

Group D has the Flying Eagles in it together with Brazil, Italy, and the Dominican Republic.

On May 21, in Mendoza, the two-time semifinalists will open their campaign against the Dominican Republic.

Three days later, in Mendoza, the Flying Eagles would play Italy, before they face Brazil in La Plata for their last group game.

The competition will take place from May 20 through June 11.

FULL SQUAD

Goalkeepers : Chijioke Aniagboso, Nathaniel Nwosu, Saheed Jimoh

Defenders: Daniel Bameyi, Benjamin Frederick, Israel Domingo, Abel Ogwuche, Augustine Njoku, Solomon Abalaka

Midfielders: Daniel Daga, Samson Lawal, Victor Eletu, Ibrahim Abdullahi, John Joshua, Tochuckwu Nnadi

Forwards: Haliyu Sarki, Jude Sunday, Ibrahim Mohammed, Lawal Salem Fago, Kehinde Ibrahim, Emmanuel Umeh

