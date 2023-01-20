Nigeria announces date for 2023 population census

The National Population Commission (NPC) has announced the date for this year’s census.

The Chairman of the NPC, Nasir Kwarra, who addressed State House correspondents after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari in Abuja, said the exercise would take from March 29 to April 2.

He said the commission would deploy technological tools to ensure the effective conduct of the exercise.

The NPC chief said: “By March 29 to April 2, our staff will be in the field enumerating people.

“We are going to deploy technological tools to code buildings and landmass as well as provide detail information such as location and landscapes.”

The 2023 national census will be Nigeria’s first since 2007.

