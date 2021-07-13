Business
Nigeria appoints four asset managers for $37bn infrastructure company
The Federal Government has appointed four asset managers to manage Nigeria’s newly established Infrastructure Company of Nigeria Limited (Infra-Co).
Infra-Co was established by the government to raise about N15 trillion ($36.7 billion) to drive investment in roads, railways, and power projects.
Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, who is the Chairman of the National Economic Council (NEC) approved the hiring of the four asset managers.
They are the Netherlands-based Sanlam Infraworks, AIIM, a unit of South Africa’s Old Mutual Group, Lagos-based Chapel Hill Denham, Tripple A consortium comprising AfricaPlus Partners and Arc Asset Management as well as Afrinvest West Africa, a Nigerian investment bank.
The process was led by KPMG LLP which acted as transaction adviser for the company.
READ ALSO: Governors annex Nigerian govt’s power on mining with parallel laws, levies –Osinbajo
The hiring of the asset managers completed the process that started in March.
The spokesman of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Osita Nwanisobi, who spoke on the development, said investors in the Infra-Co include the apex bank, Nigerian Sovereign Investment Authority (NSIA) and the Africa Finance Corporation (AFC).
The CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele, said at a virtual event on Tuesday that Infra-Co is expected to begin full operation by the third quarter of this year.
President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier this year approved N1 trillion ($2.4 billion) for the take-off of the company.
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....