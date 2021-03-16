Nigeria at risk of Covid-19 third wave, PTF warns | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Nigeria at risk of Covid-19 third wave, PTF warns
The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 has warned Nigerians against a third wave of the virus that is already being experienced by some countries.
Speaking at the briefing of the taskforce in Abuja on Monday, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and PTF Chairman, Boss Mustapha, said despite the availability of coronavirus vaccines, Nigeria was still at risk.
He said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the virus is very potent and people still get infected. It’s also a fact that the vaccination process has only just begun. It has been reported that some countries are recording a third wave of cases.”
He noted that as of March 14, Nigeria’s bed occupancy had reduced to 1.22 percent and active cases stood at 13, 245.
Nigeria begins roll-out of COVID-19 vaccine, PTF urges caution
Mustapha said Nigeria had unfortunately crossed 2,000 fatalities on March 12 and now had 2,013 recorded deaths.
“The PTF will like to caution Nigerians on home-based care as there may not be enough facilities and personnel to manage patients in times of emergencies.”
In his remarks, Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Faisal Shuaib, said only Kogi State was not supplied the Oxford-AztraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine as its cold store was still under repairs following vandalisation during the #EndSARS protest.
He said about 8,000 Nigerians had received their first dose of the vaccine, noting that no official report of serious adverse effects had been received from any of those vaccinated “but mild side effects such as swelling at the side of the vaccination is expected as this is normal.”
