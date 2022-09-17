Sports
Nigeria battle Morocco, others in 2022 Beach Soccer AFCON
Prior to the 2022 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations, the Super Sand Eagles were placed in Group A alongside Morocco, the tournament hosts Mozambique, and debutant Malawi.
The draw took place on Friday, and eight teams will compete at the tournament.
Champions Senegal, Uganda, previous champions Madagascar, and Egypt are all in Group A.
Read Also: CHAN: Yusuf says Ghana loss now in the past as home Eagles target comeback in Abuja
The Sand Eagles will be making their 10th appearance when they compete in this year’s Beach Soccer AFCON, which takes place in Vilankulo, Mozambique, from October 21 to October 30.
Only Senegal, Nigeria, and Madagascar have won the title among the eight nations competing in this year’s event.
The 2022 Beach Soccer AFCON champion and runners-up will earn spots in the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: How Kano SUBEB awarded contracts to inactive contractors, non-existent schools
In an effort to address issues hindering quality education, the Kano State Government in 2020 awarded N88,406,667.10 for the construction...
SPECIAL REPORT: Hike in gas price forces more Nigerians to use coal, sawdust, as smoke kills 93,300 yearly
In the build-up to the 27th Conference of Party (COP 27), Nigeria recently launched its energy transition plan (ETP) as one of...
INVESTIGATION: How roadside foods endanger consumers’ life with trans fat in northern Nigeria
With an estimated 854,000 deaths in Nigeria, and 3,229 attributed to trans fatty acids (TFA) -related cardiovascular deaths, ADESOLA IKULAJOLU visited Nigeria’s...
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...