Nigeria battle Morocco, others in 2022 Beach Soccer AFCON

Prior to the 2022 Africa Beach Soccer Cup of Nations, the Super Sand Eagles were placed in Group A alongside Morocco, the tournament hosts Mozambique, and debutant Malawi.

The draw took place on Friday, and eight teams will compete at the tournament.

Champions Senegal, Uganda, previous champions Madagascar, and Egypt are all in Group A.

Read Also: CHAN: Yusuf says Ghana loss now in the past as home Eagles target comeback in Abuja

The Sand Eagles will be making their 10th appearance when they compete in this year’s Beach Soccer AFCON, which takes place in Vilankulo, Mozambique, from October 21 to October 30.

Only Senegal, Nigeria, and Madagascar have won the title among the eight nations competing in this year’s event.

The 2022 Beach Soccer AFCON champion and runners-up will earn spots in the 2023 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now