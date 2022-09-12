Nigeria beat Egypt to retain African U-19 volleyball title

Nigeria’s U-19 national volleyball team have retained the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) title.

The Nigerian boys defeated Egypt 3-0 on Sunday night to retain the championship held in Morocco.

For reaching the final of the continental competition, Nigeria and Egypt have now qualified for the 2023 U-19 Volleyball World Cup.

Read Also: Taliban reportedly beheads Afghan top female volleyball player

Nigeria took the first set 25 – 20, took the second 25 – 18, before rounding off the tie with a 31 – 29 scoreline in the third, to emerge champions.

Three Nigerian players Elisha Anebi, Raheem Olayemi and Abdulaziz Aliyu made the Dream Team of tournament.

Anebi was named Best Setter, Olayemi was awarded Best Outside while Aliyu was voted Most Valuable Player.

