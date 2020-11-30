Nigeria becoming a failed state under Buhari —Moghalu

Former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and presidential aspirant in the last general elections, Kingsley Moghalu, has, once again, given hard knocks to the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government, saying it is not capable of protecting Nigerians.

While reacting to the killing of 43 rice farmers in Borno State by Boko Haram insurgents on Sunday, Moghalu lamented the state of insecurity in the country, adding that Nigeria was fast becoming a failed state under Buhari.

Moghalu, who wrote on his verified Twitter handle, said the “barbaric beheading of the farmers is a national outrage and a tragedy” that should not have happened if Buhari is hands on and takes the security of the country seriously.

“The barbaric beheading of 43 Nigerians in Zabarmari village in Borno State by Boko Haram is a national outrage and tragedy,” he tweeted.

In other tweets, he wrote:

Read also: RECESSION: Only an intellectually competent leader can transform Nigeria – Moghalu

“It’s increasingly clear that @NigeriaGov is unable to protect the lives of Nigerians. What does that mean? Our country is becoming a failed state.

“The real challenge we face: Can Nigeria survive until 2023 without a massive implosion? #NoSecurity #NoEconomy. What’s left? #Restructuring

“It is a travesty that a government that can’t protect the lives of its citizens spends all its energy attempting to suppress #EndSARS peaceful protesters, freezing their bank accounts and bringing spurious legal charges.

“Our government and our Central Bank call peaceful citizens financiers of terrorism while the real terrorists are having a field day with Nigerian lives and no one apparently can stop them and their real financiers. It is a national shame.”

Join the conversation

Opinions