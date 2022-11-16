‘Nigeria begging for healer not patient’, Melaye aims jibe at Tinubu

Following the outing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, at a campaign flag-off in Jos on Tuesday, Dino Melaye has said the mental as well as physical health of the former Lagos State Governor was questionable.

Melaye made the claim in a video shared on his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

APC had commenced its presidential campaign activities for 2023 general elections in Plateau State capital, which was well attended by party members, including President Muhammadu Buhari.

The performance of the former Lagos State governor at the event had elicited mixed reactions from Nigerians.

Melaye argued that mental and physical fitness was a constitutional requirement to be President of the country.

The former lawmaker also claimed Tinubu was unfit to be President of the country given his alleged involvement in drug-related activities.

He said: “Aso Rock is begging for a healer not a patient, to start with. The Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria is very clear that to be president you must be physically and mentally fit. And with what we have seen on TV, on programme and with his (Tinubu) hands, leg shaking, we know the man physical and mental health is questionable. That must be asserted.

“Nigeria cannot have a president who is a drug baron and possibly a drug consumer. There is a document that has indicted Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a drug baron”, he added.

By Ambali Abdulkabeer

